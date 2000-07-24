kcbd.com Home - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

  • House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill

    Friday, March 24 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-03-24 19:57:52 GMT
    Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

  • Lubbock man sentenced to 10 years for role in meth, cocaine, marijuana conspiracy

    A Lubbock man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in December 2016 for his role in a methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana distribution conspiracy. 

  • BASEBALL 2017: Key dates for the upcoming season

    Friday, March 24 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-03-24 19:28:16 GMT
    The World Series champion Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals on opening day.
  • Abbott joins Trump in announcement of new McAllen call center

    Friday, March 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-03-24 19:16:47 GMT
    Gov. Greg Abbott joined President Donald Trump and the CEO of Charter Communications on Friday morning at the White House to announce the creation of a "fully bilingual" call center in McAllen.

  • LISD softball, baseball games postponed due to high winds

    Friday, March 24 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-03-24 18:52:30 GMT
    Lubbock ISD softball and baseball games scheduled this afternoon have been postponed until tomorrow, Saturday, March 25, due to high winds. 

  • 900,000 pounds of chicken recalled for metal contamination

    Friday, March 24 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-03-24 18:51:06 GMT
    The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.

  • Instead of a border wall, some Texans want parks, solar panels or levees

    A section of border fence cuts through the Nature Conservancy’s Lennox Foundation Southmost Preserve near Brownsville. (Photo Source: Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune)A section of border fence cuts through the Nature Conservancy’s Lennox Foundation Southmost Preserve near Brownsville. (Photo Source: Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune)
    by Julián Aguilar, The Texas Tribune March 24, 2017 Imagine a kindler and gentler hand on the Texas-Mexico border where federal agents on patrol educate and welcome visitors to America. That happens as people from both sides of the Rio Grande meet at the center of a new, shared border checkpoint to play soccer or maybe watch movies near a farmers market. Or maybe instead of a brick-and-mortar barrier near the river, there is a wall made of vertical so...
  • Liquor regulators partying on taxpayers' tab

    Friday, March 24 2017 2:41 PM EDT2017-03-24 18:41:23 GMT
    Source: KCBD File PhotoSource: KCBD File Photo

    No agency can kill a buzz quicker than the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, but behind the scenes state liquor regulators have shown they know how to party — all on the tab of taxpayers and members of an industry they oversee.

  • Four Lubbock residents sentenced in federal cocaine trafficking trial

    Friday, March 24 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-03-24 18:22:55 GMT
    Source: AP GraphicSource: AP Graphic

    Four Lubbock residents, who pleaded guilty to their respective roles in cocaine trafficking have been sentenced, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas. 

  • WWE's Kane plans run for mayor in Tennessee

    Friday, March 24 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-03-24 18:37:09 GMT
    The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.

  • Man receives sentence for taping Caitlyn the dog's muzzle closed

    The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.

    2 dead, 4 remain hospitalized after Mount Pleasant ISD bus wreck

    Friday, March 24 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-03-24 19:12:26 GMT
    Source: KLTV viewerSource: KLTV viewer

    Two people are dead and four remain hospitalized after an overnight wreck in Titus County that involved a school bus and two other vehicles.   

  • Trump OKs Keystone pipeline, calling it 'great day' for jobs

    Friday, March 24 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-03-24 18:57:50 GMT
    Senior U.S. officials say the Trump administration will approve the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, ending years of delay for a project that has served as a flashpoint in the national debate about climate change.
  • Roberts Co. fire burns 60,000 acres, roads re-opened

    Friday, March 24 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-03-24 18:19:03 GMT
    A large fire near Miami in Roberts County has burned 60,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Multiple agencies are currently on scene battling the fire / Source: KFDAA large fire near Miami in Roberts County has burned 60,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Multiple agencies are currently on scene battling the fire / Source: KFDA

    The Texas A&M Forest Service said 60,000 acres have burned in the Rankin Ranch Road Fire, near Miami in Roberts County.

  • Police: Suspects found in trashcan, RV after police pursuit

    Friday, March 24 2017 2:06 PM EDT2017-03-24 18:06:09 GMT
    Kevin Gregory Knowles (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)Kevin Gregory Knowles (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

    According to officials with the Lubbock Police Department, suspects involved in a police pursuit early Friday morning were found in an RV and a trashcan after the pursuit ended in a crash.

  • UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    Friday, March 24 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-03-24 17:06:26 GMT
    So far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com)So far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com)

    Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

  • VIDEO: Cop calls fake IRS agent back, exchange goes viral

    Friday, March 24 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-03-24 16:41:00 GMT
    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

  • 1 arrested with nearly 1,600 lbs of marijuana in Ector Co.

    One person is behind bars after being arrested with nearly 1600 pounds of marijuana. Thursday evening, officers conducted a traffic stop on I-20 in Ector County. According to a press release a computer check showed four outstanding warrants for the driver, Hugo Cesar Hernandez, 35, of Ector County. Several bundles wrapped in plastic sat in the back seat of the truck. Further search revealed he was carrying 1,599.75 of marijuana. Hernandez was arrested and taken into federal custod...

  • How to make sure your voice gets heard at the Texas Capitol

    (Source: KCBD)(Source: KCBD)

    As lawmakers cross the halfway mark of the 85th Legislature, debate is heating up on a number of issues, including bills that would expand school choice funding, limit increases in college tuition, strip funding from sanctuary cities and regulate public bathroom use based on a person’s “biological sex.” 

  • Former Gov. Perry questions legitimacy of Texas A&M student body election

    Friday, March 24 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-03-24 15:56:58 GMT
    Rick PerryRick Perry

    Former Gov. Rick Perry, now the U.S. energy secretary, is questioning the legitimacy of the election that gave his alma mater its first openly gay student body president

  • Gov. Greg Abbott to meet with President Trump at White House

    Friday, March 24 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-03-24 15:53:19 GMT
    Gov. Greg AbbottGov. Greg Abbott

    Gov. Greg Abbott is set to meet with President Donald Trump on Friday at the White House. The meeting, scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern Time in the Oval Office, will include Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge, according to the White House.

  • Covenant Children's Hospital hosts child abuse awareness summit

    Friday, March 24 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-03-24 15:50:40 GMT
    Covenant Children's Hospital hosted the 5th annual child abuse summit Friday. Ahead of Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month in April, Covenant brought in experts to speak to social workers, nurses, EMTs, and others that work with children to teach them how to handle situations of abuse. According to Covenant, Lubbock County has 2 times more incidents of child abuse than the state average, and they're hoping to bring that number down. "So we have seen a trend of the i...
  • Oldham Co. fire is 75 percent contained

    The Texas A&M Forest Service and several other departments are responding to a fire in Oldham County, about ten miles north of Vega.

  • Critical need for SOTX volunteers for Saturday Tourney

    SOTX Basketball Tournament (Source: Ashley Pena, Area Director SOTX)SOTX Basketball Tournament (Source: Ashley Pena, Area Director SOTX)
    On Saturday, March 25, Special Olympics athletes from the South Plains are set to compete in area-wide basketball competition at Frenship High School and Frenship Middle School. According to Area Director, Ashley Pena, there is a critical need for volunteers for tomorrow's tournament so these athletes can participate. The games are at Frenship High School and Middle School from 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. There is a specific need for officials the 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 gam...
  • Sweet news: Germany's Haribo to produce gummy bears in USA

    Friday, March 24 2017 7:57 AM EDT2017-03-24 11:57:38 GMT
    Germany's iconic gummy bear will soon be "Made in USA." Bonn-based Haribo, which invented the gummy bear nearly a century ago, said Friday it would open a U.S. factory in Wisconsin in 2020.
  • LP&L, Xcel Energy sign 2 year power contract

    Contract will supply the City of Lubbock with 400 megawatts of capacity, effectively covering all power supply needs through 2021.

  • Food for Thought: 3/23

    Thursday, March 23 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-03-24 03:39:55 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    Lubbock health inspectors checked-out the cleanliness of dozens of Hub City eateries this week, but we only have good news to dish out in this edition of Food for Thought.

  • Tennessee teacher, missing teen spotted in Texas

    Thursday, March 23 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-03-24 03:35:21 GMT
    Provided by TBI InvestigationsProvided by TBI Investigations

    Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, are looking for a Tennessee school teacher and a student he's accused of kidnapping.

