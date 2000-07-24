Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
A Lubbock man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in December 2016 for his role in a methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana distribution conspiracy.
Gov. Greg Abbott joined President Donald Trump and the CEO of Charter Communications on Friday morning at the White House to announce the creation of a "fully bilingual" call center in McAllen.
Lubbock ISD softball and baseball games scheduled this afternoon have been postponed until tomorrow, Saturday, March 25, due to high winds.
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.
No agency can kill a buzz quicker than the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, but behind the scenes state liquor regulators have shown they know how to party — all on the tab of taxpayers and members of an industry they oversee.
Four Lubbock residents, who pleaded guilty to their respective roles in cocaine trafficking have been sentenced, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas.
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.
Two people are dead and four remain hospitalized after an overnight wreck in Titus County that involved a school bus and two other vehicles.
The Texas A&M Forest Service said 60,000 acres have burned in the Rankin Ranch Road Fire, near Miami in Roberts County.
According to officials with the Lubbock Police Department, suspects involved in a police pursuit early Friday morning were found in an RV and a trashcan after the pursuit ended in a crash.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
One person is behind bars after being arrested with nearly 1600 pounds of marijuana. Thursday evening, officers conducted a traffic stop on I-20 in Ector County. According to a press release a computer check showed four outstanding warrants for the driver, Hugo Cesar Hernandez, 35, of Ector County. Several bundles wrapped in plastic sat in the back seat of the truck. Further search revealed he was carrying 1,599.75 of marijuana. Hernandez was arrested and taken into federal custod...
As lawmakers cross the halfway mark of the 85th Legislature, debate is heating up on a number of issues, including bills that would expand school choice funding, limit increases in college tuition, strip funding from sanctuary cities and regulate public bathroom use based on a person’s “biological sex.”
Former Gov. Rick Perry, now the U.S. energy secretary, is questioning the legitimacy of the election that gave his alma mater its first openly gay student body president.
Gov. Greg Abbott is set to meet with President Donald Trump on Friday at the White House. The meeting, scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern Time in the Oval Office, will include Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge, according to the White House.
The Texas A&M Forest Service and several other departments are responding to a fire in Oldham County, about ten miles north of Vega.
Contract will supply the City of Lubbock with 400 megawatts of capacity, effectively covering all power supply needs through 2021.
Lubbock health inspectors checked-out the cleanliness of dozens of Hub City eateries this week, but we only have good news to dish out in this edition of Food for Thought.
Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, are looking for a Tennessee school teacher and a student he's accused of kidnapping.
