House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

Instead of a border wall, some Texans want parks, solar panels or levees A section of border fence cuts through the Nature Conservancy's Lennox Foundation Southmost Preserve near Brownsville. (Photo Source: Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune) by Julián Aguilar, The Texas Tribune March 24, 2017 Imagine a kindler and gentler hand on the Texas-Mexico border where federal agents on patrol educate and welcome visitors to America. That happens as people from both sides of the Rio Grande meet at the center of a new, shared border checkpoint to play soccer or maybe watch movies near a farmers market. Or maybe instead of a brick-and-mortar barrier near the river, there is a wall made of vertical so...

Liquor regulators partying on taxpayers' tab Source: KCBD File Photo No agency can kill a buzz quicker than the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, but behind the scenes state liquor regulators have shown they know how to party — all on the tab of taxpayers and members of an industry they oversee.

Man receives sentence for taping Caitlyn the dog's muzzle closed The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.

Trump OKs Keystone pipeline, calling it 'great day' for jobs Senior U.S. officials say the Trump administration will approve the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, ending years of delay for a project that has served as a flashpoint in the national debate about climate change.

Roberts Co. fire burns 60,000 acres, roads re-opened A large fire near Miami in Roberts County has burned 60,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Multiple agencies are currently on scene battling the fire / Source: KFDA The Texas A&M Forest Service said 60,000 acres have burned in the Rankin Ranch Road Fire, near Miami in Roberts County.

Police: Suspects found in trashcan, RV after police pursuit Kevin Gregory Knowles (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) According to officials with the Lubbock Police Department, suspects involved in a police pursuit early Friday morning were found in an RV and a trashcan after the pursuit ended in a crash.

UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement So far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com) Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

1 arrested with nearly 1,600 lbs of marijuana in Ector Co. One person is behind bars after being arrested with nearly 1600 pounds of marijuana. Thursday evening, officers conducted a traffic stop on I-20 in Ector County. According to a press release a computer check showed four outstanding warrants for the driver, Hugo Cesar Hernandez, 35, of Ector County. Several bundles wrapped in plastic sat in the back seat of the truck. Further search revealed he was carrying 1,599.75 of marijuana. Hernandez was arrested and taken into federal custod...

How to make sure your voice gets heard at the Texas Capitol (Source: KCBD) As lawmakers cross the halfway mark of the 85th Legislature, debate is heating up on a number of issues, including bills that would expand school choice funding, limit increases in college tuition, strip funding from sanctuary cities and regulate public bathroom use based on a person's "biological sex."

Gov. Greg Abbott to meet with President Trump at White House Gov. Greg Abbott Gov. Greg Abbott is set to meet with President Donald Trump on Friday at the White House. The meeting, scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern Time in the Oval Office, will include Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge, according to the White House.

Covenant Children's Hospital hosts child abuse awareness summit Covenant Children's Hospital hosted the 5th annual child abuse summit Friday. Ahead of Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month in April, Covenant brought in experts to speak to social workers, nurses, EMTs, and others that work with children to teach them how to handle situations of abuse. According to Covenant, Lubbock County has 2 times more incidents of child abuse than the state average, and they're hoping to bring that number down. "So we have seen a trend of the i...

Critical need for SOTX volunteers for Saturday Tourney SOTX Basketball Tournament (Source: Ashley Pena, Area Director SOTX) On Saturday, March 25, Special Olympics athletes from the South Plains are set to compete in area-wide basketball competition at Frenship High School and Frenship Middle School. According to Area Director, Ashley Pena, there is a critical need for volunteers for tomorrow's tournament so these athletes can participate. The games are at Frenship High School and Middle School from 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. There is a specific need for officials the 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 gam...