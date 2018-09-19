Lubbock Chamber announces support for LISD bond proposal

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is throwing its support behind Lubbock ISD’s upcoming bond election.
The chamber held a news conference Tuesday morning touting the business benefits of the bond package, and the impact it will have for the future of the city.
The Chamber said the bond proposal comes with no tax rate increase, and will upgrade schools and equipment across the district.
The LISD bond is part of the Nov. 6 election for residents living inside the school district boundaries.
