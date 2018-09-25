Food for Thought Report 9.6.18

Food for Thought Report 9.6.18
By Christy Hartin | September 25, 2018 at 12:49 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:37 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here is this week’s FULL Food for Thought Report

VIOLATION GLOSSARY

3 Point Violations (Priority Items) - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)

1 -Proper Cooling Time & Temperature

2 -Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)

3 -Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)

4 -Proper Cooking Time & Temperature

5 -Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)

6-Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records

7-Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction

8-Food Received at Proper Temperature

9-Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting

10-Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized

11-Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned

12-Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee’s Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting

13-Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth

14-Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly

15-No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed

16-Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required

17-Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables

18-Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used

19-Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device

20-Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

2 Point Violations (Priority Foundation Items) - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)

21-Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)

22-Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel

23-Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe

24-Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled

25-Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP

26-Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling

27-Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature

28-Proper Date Marking and Disposition

29-Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips

30-Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)

31-Adequate hand washing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used

32-Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used

33-Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations (Core Items) - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)

34-No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals

35-Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use

36-Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored

37-Environmental Contamination

38-Approved Thawing Method

39-Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used

40-Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used

41-Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)

42-Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean

43-Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used

44-Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained

45-Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean

46-Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean

47-Other Violations

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.