Food for Thought Report 9.6.18

VIOLATION GLOSSARY
3 Point Violations (Priority Items) - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1 -Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2 -Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3 -Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
4 -Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5 -Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6-Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7-Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8-Food Received at Proper Temperature
9-Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10-Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11-Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12-Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee’s Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13-Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14-Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15-No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16-Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17-Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18-Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19-Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20-Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
2 Point Violations (Priority Foundation Items) - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21-Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22-Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23-Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24-Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25-Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26-Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27-Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28-Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29-Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30-Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31-Adequate hand washing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32-Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33-Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
1 Point Violations (Core Items) - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34-No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35-Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36-Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37-Environmental Contamination
38-Approved Thawing Method
39-Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40-Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41-Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42-Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43-Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44-Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45-Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46-Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47-Other Violations
