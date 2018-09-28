LCU to offer free student loan repayment program

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University is making it easier for their graduates to get out into the “real world” thanks to a new student loan repayment program.
The program, called LCU Advantage, will allow graduates who make less than $43,000 a year and work more than 30 hours a week the chance to receive loan repayment assistance until their annual income rises to that number or the loan is paid off.
LCU President Tim Perrin said his university is the first in Texas to offer the program. It will be made available to all incoming freshmen starting in the fall of 2019.
“We strongly believe in the life-changing education that we provide to our students at LCU, and we’re pleased to be able to offer this assistance to students and their families. Our hope is that LCU Advantage will empower students to confidently invest in themselves and their future,” Perrin said in a release given to KCBD by the college.
For more information about the new program, visit LCU.edu/Advantage.
