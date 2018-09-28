Two wind farms in the Panhandle to connect with transmission lines

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two more wind farms have filed notice to connect with transmission lines in the Panhandle.
The transmission lines will send power downstate after a 600 million dollar construction is finished.
The Hart Wind Project will be northeast of Dimmitt and the Armstrong Wind Project will be south of Claude.
The Hart facility will be able to power more than 50,000 homes and the Armstrong installation will be able to power almost 90,000 homes if they run at full speed all day, every day.
Both notices to the Public Utility Commission estimate completion by the year 2020.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.