Food for Thought: 10/4

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock health inspectors checked out the kitchens of more than 35 food establishments this week, making sure they’re clean for you and your family.
Out of those dozens of inspections, we only have good news to bring you.
Here’s a look at our four top performers:
- Chick-fil-A at 5705 4th Street
And we have three mobile units at the top:
- Cupcakery Avenue
- J&D BBQ
- Miss B’s Mobile Boba
Health inspectors check-out the cleanliness of all school cafeterias as well, and several of those were on the list this week.
