Annual memorial service for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness

Several dozen families showed up Tuesday night at Heights Fellowship Church for a special service to remember all babies lost, even during pregnancy.
The event was organized by a group known as PILA... which stands for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness.
This was the 7th year for this annual service.
PILA offers support to anyone who has lost a child, no matter when that loss occurred.
For more information, see the links below:
Provided by PILA Lubbock
October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month as decreed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. One in four pregnancies end in loss and those who have lost generally grieve in silence.
The City of Lubbock will be recognizing October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month at the City Council Meeting, Tuesday, October 9, 2018.
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness (PILA) Lubbock invites you to our Seventh Annual Memorial Service as we remember all babies lost to pregnancy or infant loss. We are pleased to welcome Rachel Lewis, a well-known blogger in pregnancy loss circles, as the keynote speaker. www.thelewisnote.com
Any parent who has lost a child, no matter when it occurred, or if you know someone who has lost a child, is more than welcome to attend as we remember all babies.
What: PILA Seventh Annual Memorial Service
Where: The Heights Fellowship, 6108 66th Street
When: Tuesday, October 16, 7pm
Details: A memorial service remembering our babies lost, no matter how long it has been. If you support this cause, you are more than welcome to attend and support those families that have lost.
Up to date information available at www.pilalubbock.org and www.facebook.com/pilalubbock