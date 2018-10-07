Early voting begins Monday to Nov. 2

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Early voting for the Nov. 6, 2018 election runs from Monday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Nov. 2.
You can find early voting locations at the link below:
Last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 9.
You can find voter registration information here:
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
You can find a list of Nov. 6 vote center locations here:
Find the sample ballot for your district at the link below:
You can find detailed information about photo ID requirements and absentee voting, along with location maps and candidate information at votelubbock.org.
