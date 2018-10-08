LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -
Win a ski + stay vacation to Red River, New Mexico!
Join us for the Fireside Giveaway, from KCBD and Fireplaces Unlimited.
Stop by Fireplaces Unlimited at 4811 W. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79414 once a week, every week, to enter to win a gift basket, worth over $100!
PLUS every entry gets you a chance to win the grand prize: a vacation getaway to Red River, New Mexico! The package includes lodging and lift tickets for four! You can have up to thirteen entries for the grand prize: one each week of the contest.
Entries will be accepted October 8th through December 28th at Fireplaces Unlimited Monday through Friday from 8:30 am - 5:30 pm.
Weekly winners will be announced beginning October 15th on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Facebook page. You can like our Facebook page here.
Entries must be received by Friday at 5:30 to be elgible for the following Monday's drawing.
Remember! You can enter once a week, every week, from October 8th through December 28th!
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.