One indicted in October police chase through Downtown Lubbock

The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade the officer, at which point the officer initiated a pursuit. However, due to safety concerns, the pursuit was canceled after about two blocks. The car then continued south, disregarding a stop sign at the intersection of Main and Avenue O, at which point the car was struck by an SUV. The vehicle then drove from the scene of the crash, and continued for about another two blocks before the vehicle stopped, and two occupants attempted to run off.