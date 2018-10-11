One indicted in October police chase through Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury has indicted one of the men involving in an October police chase through downtown Lubbock.
On Tuesday 28-year-old Trey Parrish was indicted for evading in a vehicle and failure to stop and render aid in an injury.
Parrish remains jailed in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $17,500 bond.
The other man arrested at the time, 28-year-old Moses Martinez, has not been indicted.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Two men were taken into custody after a police chase that happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say a Lubbock Police patrol officer tried to make a traffic stop of a passenger vehicle, in the 800 block of Avenue O, for a traffic violation.
The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade the officer, at which point the officer initiated a pursuit. However, due to safety concerns, the pursuit was canceled after about two blocks. The car then continued south, disregarding a stop sign at the intersection of Main and Avenue O, at which point the car was struck by an SUV. The vehicle then drove from the scene of the crash, and continued for about another two blocks before the vehicle stopped, and two occupants attempted to run off.
The occupants, both male, were taken into custody by the Lubbock Police Department without incident. They have been identified as 28-year-old Trey Parrish and 28-year-old Moses Martinez, both of Lubbock. Parrish has been charged with failure to stop and render aid, evading in a vehicle and evading on foot. Martinez has been charged with evading on foot, having a warrant with the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office and a warrant with the Lubbock Police Department.
Parrish’s bond has been set at $17,500. Martinez’s bond has been set at $2,500.
No injuries were reported following the collision of the SUV and the car.
