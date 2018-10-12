New details released concerning plane crash in Claydesta that injured 2

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Two people managed to walk away with minor injuries after a small fixed wing airplane crash landed in the parking lot of a ClayDesta office complex around 10:40 a.m. on October 12.
The plane had recently taken off from the Midland Airpark Airport before a parachute was deployed. The plane landed on top of a company truck parked in the plaza.
According to the City of Midland, the FAA will take over the investigation into the crash.
On October 22, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary accident report concerning the incident.
According to the report, the pilot reported that the engine had “surged” shortly after taking off. He then began to head back toward the airport but the engine lost power.
Realizing the plane would not make it back to the airport, the parachute system was deployed and the two on board escaped with minor injuries. The plane then crashed into a parked vehicle.
The aircraft was a Cirrus SR22 airplane. Its destination was Andrews, Texas.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.