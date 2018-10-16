Clovis officer placed on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Clovis Officer Brent Aguilar has been placed on administrative leave after he was involved in a fatal shooting last week in Clovis.
On October 8, Aguilar said he and other officers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle.
The driver, 22-year-old Aaron Joseph Chavez, got out of the car and ran from police.
Aguilar said during the chase, he saw another officer fall and yell, “He has something in his hands.”
Aguilar said he saw Chavez reach into his right pocket and pull out what Aguilar believed to be a knife as he was running towards the suspect.
Aguilar said Chavez began swinging the object when he fired his weapon, striking and killing Chavez.
Police say a chainsaw blade was found lying next to Chavez.
The New Mexico State Police are still investigating the incident.
