Consider This: Vote yes on Lubbock ISD bond

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Early voting for the November General Election begins next Tuesday, October 22.
If you live in the Lubbock Independent School District, near the bottom of the ballot you’ll find the LISD Bond Special Election that, if it passes, will authorize the district to issue 130 million dollars in bonds for school facilities, and safety and security improvements.
I think we can all agree, the safety of our children comes first. There is no higher priority.
The largest portion of the bond proceeds will go towards safety and security improvements. These are critical to making every campus more secure and safe from the kind of threats we have seen in recent years.
Lubbock ISD has a track record of doing what it tells the voters it will do. The board has said it can issue the bonds without raising property taxes. They’ve done it before and I trust them to do it again.
Consider this… I am voting for the Lubbock ISD Bond and I hope you will consider doing the same.
The safety and security of our children is critical and we can do this without raising taxes.
