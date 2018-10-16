Central Texas flooding kills at least 1 as heavy rains batter region

(RNN) - The Llano River in Central Texas destroyed a bridge in Kingsland, TX and rose to nearly 40 feet in another city on Tuesday as the region endured significant flooding from heavy rains.
Emergency management officials told people in low-lying areas to evacuate as water overtook homes.
The flooding claimed the bridge in Kingsland about 65 miles north west of Austin. Commuters took the bridge took to work in the morning hours.
The Colorado River also is swollen, and merges with the Llano in Kingsland.
“Texas is taking immediate action to respond to the threat of recent severe weather and flooding across the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.
Officials said a body was found in a rain-swollen lake amid the widespread flooding in Central Texas.
Burnet County Sheriff’s Capt. Tom Dillard said it was found early Tuesday afternoon near the eastern shore of Lake Lyndon B. Johnson. The body hasn’t been identified.
The lake is situated where the Llano and Colorado rivers meet.
City officials asked people near Marble Falls, TX where the Max Starcke Dam is located to restrict their water usage.
The area is flooding after 10 inches of rain fell in the past two days. Area schools canceled classes for the day.
The river is not expected to drop below major flood stage until Wednesday.
Four people were swept away along the South Llano River in Junction, TX, last week. The bodies of three people were recovered and one person is still missing.
The area is also dealing with record-low temperature, dropping about 40 degrees in one week - from 90 degrees to the 40s.
Another wave of rain is expected to hit the area later this week, battering an already soaked region.
