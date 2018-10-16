2 die in fighter jet crash in Ukraine, US pilot "involved"

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 15, 2014 file photo, Ukrainian air force Su-27 fighter jet is in the sky outside Slovyansk, 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the Russian border, in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s military says that a Ukrainian fighter jet taking part in a joint U.S.-Ukrainian air force exercise has crashed, killing both pilots. The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said the two-seat Su-27UB went down Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 in the Kmelnitskyi region. (AP Photo/Alexander Ermochenko, file) (Alexander Ermochenko)