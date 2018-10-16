KCBD Investigates questions ME’s 427 backlogged cases

“One of the mandates that we have been given by the county is to help enhance and elevate the office to national accreditation standards, and in fact to seek national accreditation through the National Association of Medical Examiners and part of that accreditation process demonstrates an ongoing commitment and capacity to close 90 percent of cases within 60 days and then 90 percent of the remaining within 90,” said Evan Matches, an administrator with the NAAG.