Mega Millions jackpot now $868M, 2nd largest in US history

Mega Millions jackpot now $868M, 2nd largest in US history
FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo shows Mega Millions lottery tickets on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. After nearly three months without a winner, the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to an estimated $654 million jackpot. Unfortunately, even as the big prize for its drawing Tuesday night, Oct. 16, 2018, increases to the fourth-largest in U.S. history , the odds of matching all six numbers and winning the game don't improve. They're stuck at a miserable one in 302.5 million. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) (Gerry Broome)
October 16, 2018 at 12:01 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 12:01 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The already-giant Mega Millions prize is now at $868 million after a drawing Tuesday night turned up no winners.

Lottery officials raised the estimated jackpot, which had been $667 million.

The next drawing will be Friday. If someone wins the jackpot, it would mark the second-largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history.

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.