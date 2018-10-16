Saudis have a $6 million lobbying payroll despite departures

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, former Solicitor General Ted Olson testifies on a panel of experts and character witnesses before the Senate Judiciary Committee on behalf of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on the final day of the confirmation hearings, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Saudi Arabia is paying influential lobbyists, lawyers and public relations experts nearly $6 million a year to engage U.S. officials and promote the Middle East nation, even after several firms cut ties with the kingdom following the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Among those in Saudi Arabia's corner are a lobbying firm headed by the former Republican chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and high-profile Washington attorney Olson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)