Toddler dies from stabbing, cooked in oven in MS; Grandmother charged

SHAW, MS (RNN) - Police discovered the body of Royalty Marie Floyd , a 20-month-old girl who had been stabbed and then baked in an oven when they responded to a Mississippi home Monday.
Bolivar County, MS, Sheriff Kelvin Williams told WMC the grandmother, 48-year-old Carolyn Jones, has been charged in the child’s death.
Emergency dispatchers received the call around 7 p.m.
Williams said the girl’s body was being sent for an autopsy. The pathologist would determine whether the child was alive before being put in the oven.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Crime Lab are assisting in the investigation.
