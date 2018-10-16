Turkish official: Police found evidence of Khashoggi slaying

A view of the Saudi Arabia consul's residence, in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. A high-level Turkish official says police who searched the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul found evidence that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there. Authorities meanwhile prepared to search the consul's residence nearby after the diplomat left the country. State media say security forces began setting up barricades in front of the residence just hours after Consul Mohammed al-Otaibi flew out of the country on a 2 p.m. flight. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) (AP)