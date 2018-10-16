Cruz, O’Rourke spar in second debate

SAN ANTONIO TX (KCBD) - Incumbent Senator Ted Cruz met El Paso Representative Beto O’Rourke in their second televised debate ahead of the November 6 election for United States Senate Tuesday night.
The hour long debate took place at San Antonio television station KENS-TV, and was moderated by the station’s morning anchor, Sarah Forgany, and political reporter Jason Whitely of WFAA-TV in Dallas.
Cruz and O’Rourke faced each other on September 21 on the campus of SMU in Dallas, and had planned to meet on September 30 in Houston, but that debate had to be postponed due to the ongoing Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings in the Senate.
The format for Tuesday night’s debate was similar to last month’s in that each candidate had 90 seconds to answer a question toward them, with each receiving a 60 second rebuttal. Tuesday’s debate ended with each getting two minutes to directly address the audience both on air and in the studio.
The debate came less than a week before early voting begins in the November 6 general election. Polls open for early voting statewide on Monday, October 22.
At this time it’s not clear if the Houston debate will be rescheduled. CNN offered to host either a debate or separate back-to-back town halls in the Rio Grande Valley. O’Rourke ultimately accepted the town hall, while Cruz declined.
The O’Rourke town hall is scheduled for this Thursday, October 18 in McAllen on the cable network and will be moderated by political reporter Dana Bash.
Cruz, a Houston attorney and former Solicitor General of Texas, was elected to replace Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison in 2012, defeating Democrat Paul Sadler after a runoff election against former Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst.
O’Rourke, an El Paso businessman and former El Paso city councilman, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2012, defeating Republican Barbara Carrasco after displacing longtime Representative Silvestre Reyes in the Democratic primary.
