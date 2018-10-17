Australia shifts on refusal to send refugees to New Zealand

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media after a visiting the Piallago Estate smokehouse in Canberra, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Morrison signaled that he could accept New Zealand's longstanding offer to resettle 150 refugees exiled to Pacific islands as long as the Australian Parliament legislates to ban them from ever setting foot in Australia. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) (Lukas Coch))