Heat the town: Helping others stay warm this winter

People in need should call (806) 762-8721 or (806) 687-0940. This is the number for the South Plains Association of Governments Area Agency on Aging (SPAG-AAA). We will only take the first 60 qualified callers. They must be the homeowner (no renters), live within the city limits of Lubbock, be low income, age 65 or older, and the home cannot be a mobile home. The homeowner needs to be home between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. We will not make a return trip. SPAG-AAA will visit with the homeowner to find out what their needs are and then refer them to TACCA-South Plains. One of our volunteer contractors will then come and service their equipment on the morning of Saturday, October 27.