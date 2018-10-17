High School volleyball scores: October 16

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school volleyball scores and highlights for Tuesday night.
Tuesday’s Games
Frenship 0 Tascosa 3
Sweetwater 1 Snyder 3 (25-22, 25-16, 14-25, 25-22)
Abilene Christian 3 Southcrest Christian 2
Rotan 0 Wellman-Union 3
Lubbock Titans 1 Lubbock Christian 3
Wildorado 0 Olton 3
Plains 3 Loop 0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-9)
Post 0 Klondike 3
Shallowater 3 Brownfield 1 (25-21, 27-25, 24-26, 25-13)
Littlefield 1 Idalou 3 (25-18,25-19, 15-25, 25-16)
Plainview Christian 3 Christ The King 1
Amarillo 3 Monterey 0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-21)
Lubbock 2 Plainview 3 (25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12)
Caprock 0 Lubbock Cooper 3
Trinity Christian 3 Midland Trinity 0
Levelland 0 Canyon 3 (25-10, 25-23, 25-23)
Knox City 1 Paducah 3
Denver City 1 Midland Classical 3 (25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17)
All Saints 3 Ascension 0
