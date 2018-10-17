High School volleyball scores: October 16

High School volleyball highlights: 10/16
By Pete Christy | October 16, 2018 at 10:12 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 11:00 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school volleyball scores and highlights for Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s Games

Frenship 0 Tascosa 3

Sweetwater 1 Snyder 3 (25-22, 25-16, 14-25, 25-22)

Abilene Christian 3 Southcrest Christian 2

Rotan 0 Wellman-Union 3

Lubbock Titans 1 Lubbock Christian 3

Wildorado 0 Olton 3

Plains 3 Loop 0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-9)

Post 0 Klondike 3

Shallowater 3 Brownfield 1 (25-21, 27-25, 24-26, 25-13)

Littlefield 1 Idalou 3 (25-18,25-19, 15-25, 25-16)

Plainview Christian 3 Christ The King 1

Amarillo 3 Monterey 0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-21)

Lubbock 2 Plainview 3 (25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12)

Caprock 0 Lubbock Cooper 3

Trinity Christian 3 Midland Trinity 0

Levelland 0 Canyon 3 (25-10, 25-23, 25-23)

Knox City 1 Paducah 3

Denver City 1 Midland Classical 3 (25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17)

All Saints 3 Ascension 0

