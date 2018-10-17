KliffNotes: Preparing for Kansas

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Kliff Kingsbury held his usual Tuesday News Conference and we have the KliffNotes as the Red Raiders prepare to host Kansas 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Texas Tech has had three different starting quarterbacks in games so how is the trio looking for Saturday?
“Yeah, we'll see. They're healing up I think. I don't know if we'll have all three available for this week. But soon will. So we'll evaluate them all during practice, get everybody a bunch of reps like we've been doing, make a decision as the week goes on.”
Freshman Alan Bowman won three games leading the team before he suffered a partially collapsed lung against West Virginia. He’s back with the team and is easing back into the swing of things. What’s his status?
“ I wouldn’t say he’s full go yet, but he’s been easing his way back in. We’re obviously going to be precautious and make sure he’s not out there until he’s 100%. Such a rare injury, we want to be overly cautious, if you will, make sure he’s protected and safe out there.”
Texas Tech takes on a Jayhawks teams that has lost three straight conference games so what does Kliff think about them?
“I think they've made a big jump from last year to this year, not only personnel, but the way they're executing. Lead the country in turnover margin, which is a huge indicator of success. They played hard every week, have great coaches, great schemes. They're right there.
I think when you look at some of those losses, it’s close going into the fourth quarter. They’re fighting, scratching, clawing. They’re a much improved football team from last year. We’re going to have to play really good.”
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.