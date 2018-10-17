Lubbock ISD lays out $130 million bond to improve student safety

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Early voting for the November general election starts next week. One of the items to be voted on is a $130 million bond package for the Lubbock Independent School District that focuses on three main components - efficiency, safety and security, and academic programming. All three of the components revolve around safety and security of all 52 schools in the district.
The idea for the bond proposal started when Dr. Kathy Rollo became superintendent of Lubbock ISD weeks before a very crucial time in the nation’s history.
“I was new to the job February 1 and I knew we needed to look at our safety and security plans, but I thought that would be a great summer project until two weeks into the job. That was when the Parkland, Florida shooting happened and then I thought we couldn’t wait,” Dr. Rollo said.
A safety audit was immediately conducted of all LISD facilities which led to a long list of recommendations on how to make each school better.
“It was 900 recommendations and many of those things were things we could take care of right away, but many of them were facilities remodels and renovations that we knew we could not do that without additional funding and support,” Dr. Rollo said.
That led the school district to put a $130 million bond proposal on the November ballot and leave it in the hands of the tax payers. The bond is divided into three categories: efficiency, safety and security, and academic programming.
“Efficiency is the consolidation of three north Lubbock schools, that serve right around 200 students each, into a brand new facility that will not only have a state of the art facility for the students, but also saves us in about $1 million in efficiencies each year,” Dr. Rollo said.
Under the safety and security category of the bond, it includes remodeling all of the LISD facilities to make it safer for students.
“Every single campus is touched in that their safety and security will be enhanced. The secure vestibule entrances provide an extra layer of protection so all visitors are channeled in through the office and their credentials are checked before they are allowed access to the rest of the building,” she said.
The last section of this bond package is academic programming. This will allow the school district to upgrade the Monterey school auditorium, the addition of an auditorium and fine arts classrooms to the Talkington School for Young Women Leaders, and an Agri-STEM complex.
In the end, its all in the hands of the voters.
“all aspects of this benefit our students our students will benefit if the voters so choose our students will have increased safety and increased academic opportunities with these programs as well”
If voted on, this bond package will come at no increase to the current tax rate. For more information, go to lubbockisd.org/2018bond.
