Powerball jackpot rises to $430 million after no one wins

(RNN) – No one won the Powerball jackpot after Wednesday night’s drawing, so the grand prize climbed to $430 million.
The winning numbers were 3, 64, 69, 68, 57. The Powerball number was 15.
The jackpot winner needed to match numbers on all five white balls and the red Powerball. The white balls are numbered 1-69, while the red balls go from 1-26.
However, smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers.
Three tickets won $1 million dollars, and one won $2 million, according to the lottery’s website.
The next chance for the grand prize will be Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.
If someone wins, the jackpot will reset at $40 million.
America’s caught up in a bit of lottery fever this week with dueling major jackpots hogging the headlines.
Add the Powerball jackpot to Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, now at a record $900 million, and the combined jackpots total $1.278 billion.
Jackpot winners have a choice to make: cash or annuity. Those who take the cash will receive a one-time lump-sum equal to all the cash in the prize pool, which is $248 million for Saturday’s drawing.
The $430 million annuity will be paid in installments over the next 30 years.
The Powerball jackpot has been climbing since a New York man won a $245.6 million jackpot in early August.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.586 billion in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
The odds of winning Saturday’s drawing are about one in 292 million.
Powerball is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night, just in case you don’t win big tonight.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.