Rain staying with us for now

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Clouds remain in our forecast across the South Plains with temperatures well below average for this time of the year.
Look for clouds to continue with a chance of light to moderate rain showers this evening and overnight tonight. Rainfall totals locally should remain fairly light. Heavier totals are possible to our southeast near Snyder, Gail and Jayton.
Low temperatures hold steady in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s for the Lubbock area. Light northeast winds continue at 5 to 15 mph producing wind chills in the 20’s and 30’s.
Overcast skies continue Wednesday. A chance of rain showers will continue. Most of the rainfall should be fairly light, but models are showing heavier rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system and cold front.
High temperatures Wednesday remain in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees.
Rain is more likely Wednesday night and Thursday. With clouds and rain across our area, temperatures should remain in the 40’s for highs Thursday afternoon.
A slight chance of showers will continue through Friday with temperatures warming into the 50’s and lower 60’s Friday afternoon.
The Texas Tech/Kansas football game should be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60’s. Rain chances are low Saturday, but may increase again late Sunday through Tuesday of next week.
