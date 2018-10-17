Red Raiders not looking past Kansas

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The Red Raiders host Kansas Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Jayhawks are winless in the Big 12 at 0-3 and Kansas is the last Big 12 team the Red Raiders beat at home back in 2016. However, Coach Kliff Kingsbury stresses, this is not your usual Kansas team.
“I think they've made a big jump from last year to this year, not only personnel, but the way they're executing. Lead the country in turnover margin, which is a huge indicator of success. They played hard every week, have great coaches, great schemes. They're right there.
I think when you look at some of those losses, it's close going into the fourth quarter. They're fighting, scratching, clawing. They're a much improved football team from last year. We're going to have to play really good.”
One change for the Jayhawks is firing Offensive Coordinator Doug Meacham last Wednesday during their bye week. According to Coach Kingsbury, That has changed some planning by the Red Raiders.
“I think it has to. You go from watching film on a certain coordinator, what he's been doing all your, not really knowing what direction they're going to take it with Coach Beaty, whoever else is calling it. I think you definitely have to be prepared for anything.”
Kansas is plus-13 in turnovers and have forced 18 turnovers in six games, so Jah’Shawn Johnson knows the Red Raiders need to bring it on Saturday.
“They're real good. They rotate a lot of quarterbacks. They have two great running backs. Receiver that can run by you. He's a very quick twitch. They protect the ball well. They turn it over on defense a lot, so our defense will have to find a way to get some balls out to give our offense a chance.”
Since beating Kansas at the Jones in 2016, The Red Raiders have lost eight straight Big 12 home games. Meanwhile, Kansas hasn’t won a Big 12 road game in over 10 years. The Jayhawks last Conference road win was at Iowa State October 4th, 2008.
Texas tech leads the all-time series with Kansas 18-1, with the Jayhawks lone win coming in Lubbock in 2001.
