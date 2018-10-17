Student gunman kills 19, wounds 50 at school in Crimea

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT TO SHOOTING NOT EXPLOSION - In this image made from video, showing the scene as emergency services load an injured person onto a truck, in Kerch, Crimea, Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018. An 18-year-old student strode into his vocational school in Crimea, a hoodie covering his blond hair, then pulled out a shotgun and opened fire on Wednesday, killing 19 students and wounding more than 50 others before killing himself.(Kerch FM News via AP) KERCH.FM LOGO CANNOT BE OBSCURED (AP)