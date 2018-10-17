Pakistan executes man convicted of killing 8 children

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province Shahbaz Sharif, second from right, addresses a news conference with Mohammed Amin Ansari, third from right, father of 7-year-old Zainab Ansari, who was raped and killed, in Lahore, Pakistan. Mohammad Imran, a serial killer of eight children, was executed at a Pakistani prison Wednesday morning, Oct. 17, 2018, after the country's top court rejected a request for his public hanging, officials said. Zainab's father Mohammed Amin Ansari was specially allowed to witness the execution. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File) (AP)