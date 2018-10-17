Wolfforth police asking for help in burglary

WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) - Police in Wolfforth are asking the public’s help in identifying someone involved in a car burglary last month outside a hotel along the Brownfield Highway.
Still images from surveillance video taken at the Holiday Inn Express show a white Ford F-250 driving through the parking lot of the hotel in the early morning hours of September 29.
Police believe the truck was involved in the theft of items from a car in the parking lot. They add some of the unique characteristics of the truck could help in identifying the driver.
According to the Wolfforth Police Facebook page, those defining characteristics include “oversized tow mirrors, aftermarket oversized wheels, and tires, black body molding, a black drop in bed liner with a toolbox and an old white and red Chevy/GMC tailgate in the bed.”
Wolfforth police ask if you recognize the truck or know its owner to call them at (806) 855-4173.
