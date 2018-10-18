FBI arrests Amarillo man for NM bank robbery

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 18, 2018 at 1:40 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 4:44 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The FBI in Amarillo has arrested a man wanted for a bank robbery in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Officials with the FBI say 36-year-old Matthew Vincent Blackstock of Amarillo is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo in Albuquerque on September 17.

FBI officials arrested Blackstock on Wednesday on a federal indictment charging him with bank robbery.

He is expected to be returned to Albuquerque.

According to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office, Blackstock previously worked as a deputy in Castro County. He was employed at the sheriff’s office in 2003 and again from April 2004 until February 2005.

