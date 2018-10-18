FBI arrests Amarillo man for NM bank robbery

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The FBI in Amarillo has arrested a man wanted for a bank robbery in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Officials with the FBI say 36-year-old Matthew Vincent Blackstock of Amarillo is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo in Albuquerque on September 17.
FBI officials arrested Blackstock on Wednesday on a federal indictment charging him with bank robbery.
He is expected to be returned to Albuquerque.
According to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office, Blackstock previously worked as a deputy in Castro County. He was employed at the sheriff’s office in 2003 and again from April 2004 until February 2005.
