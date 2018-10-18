Food For Thought: 10/18

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of nearly 40 food establishments. Out of those inspections there were two low performers.
Nick’s Sports Grill at 2323 Mac Davis had 13 violations.
* Several foods had the wrong date mark.
* The ice machine was dirty, and condensation from the ice machine was dripping onto the ice.
* The can opener was dirty. The dish washer was not sanitizing.
* There were not test strips available to check the strength of the sanitizer.
* Sticker residue was left on containers.
* Employees were not washing their hands properly.
* The 3-compartment sink was not plumbed correctly.
* Utensils and containers were damaged.
* A ceiling tile was missing.
* Multiple areas of the kitchen were dirty including the vent hood, fans, floors, walls and the ceiling.
* The grease receptacle and the area around it were heavily soiled.
* Multiple gaskets were damaged.
* There was no soap in the women's bathroom.
* The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
Most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
El Chico at 4301 Marsha Sharp had 15 violations.
* Milk was thrown out because it was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
* Food in the walk-in cooler did not have a date mark.
* Raw chicken was stored above eggs and raw beef was stored above ready to eat foods.
* The dish washer was not sanitizing properly.
* Thermometers in the reach-in coolers were not working. There were no thermometers in the walk-in cooler.
* There was no seal on the back door.
* Personal items were improperly stored.
* Wiping cloths were stored in the keg cooler.
* There was ice build-up and uncovered food in the reach-in freezer.
* Utensils were damaged and stored improperly.
* Containers were damaged.
* Several areas of the kitchen were dirty including the ice deflector and the floors.
* Concrete floors are not sealed and are in poor repair.
* There was no soap in the employee's bathroom.
* The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
Most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
