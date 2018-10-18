Know the foe: Kansas Jayhawks

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are coming off a huge 17-14 win on the road against TCU.
But, are now returning home and are looking for their first Big 12 home win since 2016.
As they host the Kansas Jayhawks in a “Red-Out” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Jayhawks come to the Hub-City 2-4 on the season and are fresh off their bye week.
During their bye week the Jayhawks made some changes, as head coach David Beaty made a bold move and fired offensive coordinator Doug Meacham.
Beaty will take over the play calling duties, which means the Jayhawks will have a different look offense.
“I think it has to,” Red Raider head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “You go from watching film on a certain coordinator, what he's been doing all your, not really knowing what direction they're going to take it with Coach Beaty, whoever else is calling it. I think you definitely have to be prepared for anything.”
On the defense side of the ball, Kansas is solid at turning the ball over.
As they lead the nation in turnover margin, where they sit at plus-13 and have forced 18 turnovers, this season.
“I think they've made a big jump from last year to this year, not only personnel, but the way they're executing,” Kingsbury said. “Lead the country in turnover margin, which is a huge indicator of success. They played hard every week, have great coaches, great schemes. They're right there.”
The odds are out for this game and according Vegas, Texas Tech is an 18-point favorite to beat Kansas.
Plus, the ESPN Power Index gives Texas Tech an 89-point-five percent chance to beat the Jayhawks.
