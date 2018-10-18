LCU Men Picked Second in Preseason Poll

By Pete Christy | October 17, 2018 at 7:02 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 7:02 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The Lubbock Christian University Men’s basketball team has been picked second in the Heartland Conference Preseason Poll. Dallas Baptist earned the top spot.

LCU Senior Brennen Fowler was a unanimous pick to the All-Heartland Preseason Team.

LCU went 14-15 last season, including 9-7 in the Heartland Conference.

The Heartland Preseason Poll looks like this:

  • 1) Dallas  Baptist
  • 2) LCU
  • 3) Newman
  • 4) Rogers State
  • 5) UAFS
  • 6) St. Edward’s
  • 7) Oklahoma Christian
  • 8) St. Mary’s
  • 9) Texas A&M International

