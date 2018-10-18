LCU Men Picked Second in Preseason Poll

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The Lubbock Christian University Men’s basketball team has been picked second in the Heartland Conference Preseason Poll. Dallas Baptist earned the top spot.
LCU Senior Brennen Fowler was a unanimous pick to the All-Heartland Preseason Team.
LCU went 14-15 last season, including 9-7 in the Heartland Conference.
The Heartland Preseason Poll looks like this:
- 1) Dallas Baptist
- 2) LCU
- 3) Newman
- 4) Rogers State
- 5) UAFS
- 6) St. Edward’s
- 7) Oklahoma Christian
- 8) St. Mary’s
- 9) Texas A&M International
