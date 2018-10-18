Lubbock County ranch to be honored with state historical marker

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - When anyone from the South Plains is tasked with describing the economy of the region, the impact of Cotton is generally one of the items mentioned.
Last month, the Lubbock County Historical Commission honored that impact with a state historical marker at the site of Lubbock’s first cotton gin.
One of the other economic drivers of the region, especially from an historic prospective, is ranching. One has to look no further than the National Ranching Heritage Center on Texas Tech’s campus for that influence.
Looking around Lubbock County, there aren’t many traditional ranches left, but there is still one in operation in the eastern part of the county that has a deep enough history to deserve its own marker.
That’s why on Saturday, October 20 the historical commission will honor the V8 Ranch.
The ranch, located along FM 385 near Buffalo Springs Lake, was once headquarters to the IOA Ranch that covered much of southern Lubbock County. That ranch was born during the last days of the cattle trail, and at one time belonged to Texas ranching legend H. L. Kokernot (he’s worth a Google if you’re not familiar).
Through numerous ownership changes and the devastation of the southern edge of the Dust Bowl, a small part of the ranch was purchased in 1939 by two names that might be a little more familiar to Lubbock residents - Sam Arnett and George Benson.
Known better today as the namesakes of the Arnett-Benson neighborhood, the pair were business partners that happened to own a Ford dealership. So, they decided to give their new ranch a name befitting of Ford - the V8 Ranch.
The V8 is still owned by Arnett’s family today, and has hosted the annual Lubbock Cattle Baron’s Ball for a number of years.
The V8 will be honored at 10:00 a.m. this Saturday, October 20 with the marker presentation. The ranch is located at 7004 FM 835. The ranch entrance is near the Lakeside Grocery and Buffalo Springs Lake.
For more information on the Lubbock County Historical Commission you can email them at lchtx@gmail.com or call their office at (806) 775-1330.
