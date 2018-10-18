More rain before pleasant weekend

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As rain continues to fall across the region amounts have been over 1 inch in the southwest South Plains with most areas receiving between half to three quarters of an inch over the last 24 hours.
In between the showers locally dense fog will likely form reducing visibilities, so allow for extra travel time, slower travel speeds and more distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you as you drive.
The rain will continue through mid-morning tomorrow in Lubbock and into the afternoon hours Friday for the eastern south plains.
As the rain moves east from the west on Friday highs will warm to the 60s from Lubbock to New Mexico and should make it to the 50s along and east of the caprock by late afternoon.
The weekend looks nice
