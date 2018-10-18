Rain ending and warmer temps ahead

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -As rain continues to fall across the region, amounts have been over 1 inch in the southwest and central south plains with most areas receiving between ½” to ¾” over the last 24 hours.
In between the showers locally dense fog will likely form reducing visibilities, so allow for extra travel time, slower travel speeds and more distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you as you drive.
The rain will continue through mid-morning tomorrow in Lubbock and into the afternoon hours Friday for the eastern south plains.
As the rain moves east from the west on Friday high temperatures will warm to the 60s from Lubbock to New Mexico and should make it to the 50s along and east of the caprock by late afternoon.
Most area high school football games should be dry, although the fields will be soggy. It will be a cool evening with light winds and dry.
The weekend will bring another front Saturday morning with gusty northeast winds of 15-25 mph, but no rain. In fact, it should be warmer on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s and plenty of sun for the Tech game.
Sunday will see some clouds and slightly cooler temperatures as they drop to near 60 degrees.
Rain could return to some of the area by Monday with better chances by the middle of the week.
