Rain postpones start of Lubbock pumpkin trail

This is a free event, and the Arboretum walking trail is both stroller and wheelchair friendly. Trail entrances are located at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum at 4111 University and the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at 4215 University. Limited parking is available behind Hodges Community Center and at the Garden and Arts Center. Park and Ride will be available from Safety City located on the east side of Clapp Park at 46th Street and Avenue U - just look for our white Parks and Recreation vans.