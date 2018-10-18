Rain postpones start of Lubbock pumpkin trail

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The continued rain falling in Lubbock has delayed the start of the 2018 Pumpkin Trail at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum.
Initially scheduled to begin Thursday night, the event has postponed opening until Friday.
CITY OF LUBBOCK NEWS RELEASE:
Due to the rain and the condition of the trail, the Pumpkin Trail for Thursday, October 18, has been cancelled. We will be open for our regular hours Friday-Sunday, October 19-21, 2018, in the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum in Clapp Park. For those wishing to still bring pumpkins, we will be accepting them on Friday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 12 Noon.
Pumpkin lighting begins at 5:30 p.m. each night. Evening hours 6:00-10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 6:00-9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Daylight hours are from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Friday-Sunday, October 19-21, 2018. For weather updates regarding the Pumpkin Trail, visit www.playlubbock.com or follow Lubbock Parks and Recreation on Facebook. For more information, call Hodges Community Center at 767-3706.
This is a free event, and the Arboretum walking trail is both stroller and wheelchair friendly. Trail entrances are located at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum at 4111 University and the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at 4215 University. Limited parking is available behind Hodges Community Center and at the Garden and Arts Center. Park and Ride will be available from Safety City located on the east side of Clapp Park at 46th Street and Avenue U - just look for our white Parks and Recreation vans.
