StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine

The StarKist offices are seen on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, on the North Shore of Pittsburgh. StarKist Co. agreed to plead guilty to a felony price fixing charge as part of a broad collusion investigation of the canned tuna industry, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. The DOJ said StarKist faces up to a $100 million fine when it is sentenced. (Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) (AP)