Teen accused of Clovis library shooting pleads guilty, filing for case to be moved to juvenile court

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Nathaniel Jouett, 17, accused of opening gunfire at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, killing two and wounding four others, has pleaded guilty to all 30 charges as an adult, including two first-degree murder charges.
According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s office, a motion has been filed for the sentencing portion of the case to be moved to juvenile court. Jouett’s lawyer also wants him to have an amenability hearing to decide whether or not he’s responsive to treatment.
A judge will decide whether there will be an amenability hearing at Jouett’s next court appearance on November 13. At the hearing, the judge will decide if the case will be moved to juvenile court.
Jouett’s sentencing could range from probation up to two life sentences plus 96 years.
