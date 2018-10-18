Texas Tech makes changes to homecoming festivities due to weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It’s homecoming week for Texas Tech students, and they have lots of events planned throughout the week. But Mother Nature had something else in mind, Something Tech was prepared for, just in case.
Claire Maginness is the assistant director of student union and activities at the university, and says they are ready for anything. “Whenever we plan events, we try to make sure that we have plan A, plan B and plan C. So we’ve really been working with the students a lot to make sure that anything that happens were covered and we’re going to be able to go seamlessly into that new plan.”
With the crazy West Texas weather, they’ve learned to expect it all.
Jon Mark Bernal is the associate managing director in the department, he says they have seen it all. “We’ve seen great days. seen rainy days. tornado weather that we’ve had to plan around, and this week really has been the rain that we’ve battled. we’ve needed the rain and we’re grateful for it but it puts a little bit of a damper on the week."
The Red Raiders aren’t letting all the rain dampen their school spirit.
“That’s one of the things I love about it the most is that we have such great school spirit that I don’t think anything really dampens the spirit so it still has been great. Students have been coming out. They’ve been really excited for everything that we have going on. Nothing dampens their spirit, which is great,” says Maginess.
Friday night’s homecoming bonfire has been canceled due to the rain. The pep rally portion of the event has been moved indoors to the United Supermarkets Arena on Friday at 8 p.m. It is free and open to all Red Raiders.
The homecoming parade is still scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday. See the route here.
For more information about homecoming festivities, click here.
Most importantly, the game shouldn’t be impacted by the weather. The Red Raiders take on the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon. Kick off is set for 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.