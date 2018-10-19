Arrest made in aggravated robbery of Allsup’s in Ralls

RALLS, TX (KCBD) - Officers with the Ralls Police Department arrested 26-year-old Samuel Andrew Martinez in connection to an armed robbery of the Ralls Allsup’s store.
Martinez was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 18 after the Ralls Police Department, Crosby County Sheriff’s Office, White River Police Department and the Texas Highway Patrol executed a search and arrest warrant.
He was charged with the aggravated robbery of the Allsup’s that happened on Oct. 16. He is currently being held in the Crosby County Jail.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.