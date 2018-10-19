Ex-Interpol leader's wife: "Everybody in China is at risk"

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, released by Xinhua News Agency, then China's Vice Minister of Public Security Meng Hongwei delivers a campaign speech at the 85th session of the general assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), in Bali, Indonesia. China detained the now former Interpol chief, who was taken into custody upon arriving in Beijing late Sept. 2018, the latest in a number of Chinese figures who went missing only to appear in court accused of corruption. The disappearance of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, during a visit to his country’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, raises a dark question for anyone who dares criticize governments or speak out against those in power: Will the world have their back? (Du Yu/Xinhua via AP, File) (AP)