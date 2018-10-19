Dem Texas House candidate to host rally in Cactus Theater Monday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Drew Landry, the Democrat candidate for the Texas House of Representative District 83, will host a rally on public education from 6-9 p.m. on Monday inside the Cactus Theater, located at 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.
Landry will be joined by Scott Milder, the Republican primary challenger who went against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick; Miguel Levario, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 19; and other local leaders in public education.
Landry is challenging current District 82 representative Dustin Burrows for the seat.
