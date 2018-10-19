Dem Texas House candidate to host rally in Cactus Theater Monday

Dem Texas House candidate to host rally in Cactus Theater Monday
Drew Landry
By Michael Cantu | October 19, 2018 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 4:00 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Drew Landry, the Democrat candidate for the Texas House of Representative District 83, will host a rally on public education from 6-9 p.m. on Monday inside the Cactus Theater, located at 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

Landry will be joined by Scott Milder, the Republican primary challenger who went against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick; Miguel Levario, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 19; and other local leaders in public education.

Landry is challenging current District 82 representative Dustin Burrows for the seat.

RELATED STORY: Early voting begins Monday to Nov. 2

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.