Honor Flight veteran thankful for opportunity to travel to D.C.

PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) - Don Smith didn’t think he deserved to go. “I didn’t do anything special," he said Thursday afternoon in his Plainview home.
The former paratrooper who served as an education and information officer for the 11th Airborne was stationed in Germany for three years in the late 1950s. “I didn’t get any medals,” he said self-effacingly. “Why should I be honored?”
When asked what he did take away from his time in the service, Smith pointed across the table at his bride of more than 60 years, “I’ve got the result right here.” He met his wife Christa in a Sunday School class in Augsburg. They were married on base just before he was shipped to the middle east in a peacekeeping mission during the 1958 Lebanon Crisis.
The 83-year-old Smith, one of several men from Plainview who attended the 2018 South Plains Honor Flight last weekend, believed for a time that only service members who were in active combat scenes were eligible to attend.
After receiving an application at a Plainview Lions Club meeting, and after his brother in Colorado was selected to attend an honor flight from his area, Smith decided to apply.
He hasn’t regretted it since. “I enjoyed the dickens out of it,” he said when asked if he was glad he went on the whirlwind 72-hour trip to Washington, D.C.
Smith said visiting each of the monuments were impactful, but it was at reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial where he really understood the magnitude of the trip. “We all gathered and sang ‘God Bless America’ and had people join us. We all had something in common, we served our nation, and we’d all do it again."
On a personal level the Korean War Memorial also really hit home, “The scene is just so overwhelming, from their rain ponchos to their formation. It was just so real.”
But the trip wasn’t entirely overwhelming, there was some fun moments of levity. When the veterans arrived at the Marine Corps Museum they were greeted by a female drill sergeant who made sure to let the men know they may be retired, but they were still expected to fall in line. “She reminded me so much of my drill sergeants in jump school.” he laughed.
He also appreciated how people on the streets would stop and thank them for their service. “It was a thrill to know that people cared. They made us feel so special."
He was also grateful for how well the trip was organized, saying multiple times how well-run of an organization the South Plains Honor Flight is. “It was magnificent, I couldn’t have asked for anything better."
By Thursday, Don Smith had been home a little more than two days, but he had already convinced his neighbor, a veteran from the Vietnam era, to attend. “If you haven’t yet applied, do it,” he will tell any veteran who asks.
And he hopes they will.
To learn more about the South Plains Honor Flight, you can visit their website at texassouthplainshonorflight.org.
