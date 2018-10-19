Kansas vs Texas Tech: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

But, their main feature back is Pooka Williams Jr or according to Brian Haney the voice of the Jayhawks – Pooka “the Bazooka”. Williams has had 72 carries for 539 yards on the season, where he is averaging seven-point-five yards per rush attempt. So, if Tech can take Kansas out of its element and force them to pass the ball. I would look for the Red Raider defense to have success and possibly for a turnover of their own.