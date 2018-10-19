Lady Chaps projected to defend Heartland Conference Title

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps have been picked to finish atop of the Heartland Conference in women’s basketball for the second straight season, the league announced Thursday.
The Lady Chaps were almost a unanimous pick to win the conference title for the second year in a row.
As they picked up 126 points and 14 first place votes.
Under head coach Steve Gomez, the Lady Chaps have been playing a great brand of basketball.
Last season, the Lady Chaps made their second Elite Eight appearance in three years.
As they went 31-2 overall and 14-0 in Heartland Conference play before losing to eventual national champion Central Missouri in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.
The Lady Chaps come into the season led by preseason All-Heartland selection Maddi Chitsey.
Chitsey looks to replace last year’s player and defender of the year and three-time All-American in Tess Bruffey.
Last season, Maddi Chitsey averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Coach Gomez and the team will kick off the season with a pair of exhibition games, as LCU will face SMU and New Mexico before jumping into the season on Nov. 9.
