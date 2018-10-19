Macedonia's vote on name change faces multiple delays

FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018, file photo, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, background right, and his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, background left, look on as Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, right, and his Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov sign an agreement on Macedonia's new name in the village of Psarades, Prespes Greece. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias resigned Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, following a disagreement with the defense minister over the handling of a recent deal which would change Macedonia's name in exchange for Greece dropping its objections to the country joining NATO. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File) (Yorgos Karahalis)